How to Collect Dirt in Enshrouded

You would think finding something as basic as Dirt would be a simple task in Enshrouded, but it turns out it’s more complex than it seems. If you need help collecting Dirt for crafting at the Kiln, we have you covered with this guide.

How to Get Dirt in Enshrouded

Before you can collect Dirt in Enshrouded, you must first craft a Pickaxe or a Rake. The Pickaxe is preferred, considering it’s available earlier in the game and much easier to make. All you need is 1 Stone, 4 Twigs, and 1 String to craft a Pickaxe from the crafting menu. Here is how you can find each of the necessary materials to craft a Pickaxe:

Stone: From rocks on the ground.

From rocks on the ground. Twigs: Found from small bushes.

Found from small bushes. String: Crafted from the Resources section in the Crafting Menu with Plant Fiber, found from plants.

Once you craft yourself a handy dandy Pickaxe, all you need to do is equip it and hit the ground. Doing so will collect Dirt and add it to your inventory. Most plots of land will reward you with Dirt unless it’s too rocky or below the Shroud. Using the Pickaxe on the ground below the Shroud will reward you with Mycelium instead.

What is Dirt Used for in Enshrouded?

Dirt can be used to craft various materials and resources from the Kiln in Enshrouded. For example, early in Enshrouded, you will have the opportunity to make a Charcoal Kiln, allowing you to craft Charcoal. The ingredients for Charcoal are 17 Wood Logs and 3 Dirt. You will also be able to make Tar and Wood Acid from the Kiln through the use of Dirt.

How to Make a Kiln in Enshrouded

Players can make a Kiln in Enshrouded by speaking to the Blacksmith and selecting it from the Production Place section. It costs 20 Stones to officially create a Kiln, which you can easily find on the ground in the surrounding area.

If you decide you want to change the recipe of the Kiln, you can scroll down to “Browse Recipes” while interacting with the Kiln. Doing so will bring up all the available Recipes you have for the Kiln.

