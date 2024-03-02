How to Complete Activation Intel 5 Fugi Forest Tower in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The Gongaga Region is like a maze. If you don’t know how to complete the Activation Intel 5: Fungi Tower in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, I guarantee you’re not alone. Luckily, we can help you with that.

How to Activate the Fungi Forest Tower in the Gongaga Region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Your journey begins at the tower. As you’ll be able to tell instantly, you can’t get to the tower by just moving toward it. It’s at an elevated area that you won’t be able to reach normally.

Once you arrive, position yourself so that you’re facing south, towards the river. Your next destination is the small island that lies just across the river.

To reach the island, you’ll need to cross the river. Upon arrival, you’ll notice a stone staircase. This is your path forward. The staircase leads to another one, this time on your left. Ascend this staircase to find yet another one, this time on your right.

Climb all the way to the top of this third staircase. Once you reach the top, make a left turn. You’ll find a small path that curves around in a U-turn. Follow this path. It will lead you towards a bridge located on the eastern side of the rocky island.

As you make your way across the bridge, keep your eyes peeled to your left. You should spot a giant mushroom. This mushroom is crucial for the next part of your journey. You’ll need a green chocobo to continue.

If you’re not already riding a big green bird, press R1 to call a chocobo. Once the chocobo arrives, guide it towards the mushroom. The chocobo will use the mushroom as a springboard to perform a long jump. If executed correctly, you and your chocobo will land right in front of the Fungi Forest Tower.

And there you have it. It is pretty obvious once you know how to do it, much like the Expedition Intel 3 in the Grasslands. I took forever to figure out this one, so I hope I was able to help you save some time. The Gongaga Region song is nice, but not after spending hours trying to find your way to a Remnawave Tower.