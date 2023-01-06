Are you wondering how to complete Bad Rep Evidence in Escape from Tarkov? We don’t blame you because this quest can be extremely challenging due to having optional objectives that put you in great danger. However, just like the Delivery from the Past quest, the rewards you earn from completing this quest are incredibly worth it and make it worth your time. Don’t worry, though, because we have the ultimate guide you need to complete this quest very quickly. Here is everything you need to know on how to complete Bad Rep Evidence in Escape from Tarkov.

How to Complete Bad Rep Evidence in Escape from Tarkov

The Bad Rep Evidence quest has the following objectives:

Obtain Secure Folder 0031 from the bunkhouse on Customs Optional: Access the locked room in the office hallway on the third floor of Factory

Note: You must be level 6 to start the Bad Rep Evidence quest.

Step 1: Obtain Secure Folder 0031

You must first find the Portable Bunkhouse key, which you can find when looting Jackets loot containers on Scavs or purchased at the flea market. Once you have the Portable Bunkhouse key, you will want to head over to the construction zone in Customs. You will find a set of stacked bunkhouses at this location. Climb the stairs to the second bunkhouse and enter the right room. The Secure Folder 00031 will be found on the table in this room.

Complete Optional Objectives to get a Full Grade

If you want to complete the optional objectives to get a full grade upon completing the quest, then you will want to follow these steps instead of the above. The first step is obtaining the Factory Emergency Exit Key to access the locked room. You can find this key using the following methods:

Looting Jackets loot containers The pockets and bags of Scavs

Next to a broken TV in the guard desk office on Customs

In a Blue Locker south of the smokestacks, found on the eastern side of Customs

On the ground behind the Old Gas Station

Trading with Jaeger

Completing the Scout quest

Once you have obtained the Facotry Emergency Exit Key, you can access the locked room in the office hallway on the factory’s third floor. Once inside this room, you will find the POrtable Bunkhouse key on the ground underneath a hanging Jacket loot container. Once you have the Portable Bunkhouse key, you will want to head over to the construction zone in Customs. You will find a set of stacked bunkhouses at this location. Climb the stairs to the second bunkhouse and enter the right room. The Secure Folder 0031 will be found on the table in this room.

Note: If you die after picking up any of the keys or the Secure Folder 0031, you will need to pick them up again.

Step 2: Hand Over Secure Folder 0031 to Prapor

After obtaining the Secure Folder 0031, you will need to hand it over to Prapor, who can be found in the Verkhenye Urban Settlement.

Note: If you die while Secure Folder 0031 is in your inventory, you will need to pick it up again.

Step 3: Survive and Extract

After you give the Secure Folder 0031 to Prapor, you will need to extract using any available exfil points on Customs. We recommend you use the Crossroads, Trailer Park, or RUAF Roadblock exfil locations as they require no items and can be used by both PMCs and Scavs.

Rewards for Completing Bad Rep Evidence

The Delivery from the Past quest will provide you with the following rewards upon completion:

+4,100 Experience Points

Prapor Rep +0.03

35,000 Roubles or 36,750 Roubles if your Intelligence Center is Level 1 or 40,250 Roubles if your Intelligence Center is Level 2

1 x PP-91-01 “Kedr-B” 9x18PM submachine gun

3 x PP-91 “Kedr” 9x18PM 30-round magazine

120 x 9x18mm PM PS gs PPO

Ability to purchase BelOMO PSO-1M2-1 4×24 scope at Prapor LL2

The beta for Escape from Tarkov is available now only on PC.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2023