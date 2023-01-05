Are you wondering how to complete Delivery From the Past in Escape from Tarkov? We don’t blame you because this quest has a lot of steps that must be completed in order over multiple extractions. The reward you earn from completing this quest is extremely worth it and makes it worth your time. Don’t worry, though, because we have the ultimate guide you will need to complete this quest very easily. Here is everything you need to know on how to complete Deliver From the Past in Escape from Tarkov.

How to Complete Delivery from the Past in Escape from Tarkov

The Delivery from the Past quest has the following objectives:

Obtain the secure folder from the Tarcone Director’s office at the Customs terminal warehouse Stash the package in the Factory break room located on the 2nd floor near gate 3 Survive and extract using the Factory exfil

Note: You must be level 5 to start the Delivery from the Past quest.

Step 1: Obtain the Secure Folder from the Tarcone Director’s Office

You must first find the office key before accessing the Tarcone Director’s office. You can find the office key by looting drawers or Scavs. You can also barter for the key with the Therapist. Once you have the office key, you need to head to the red Paradigm warehouse on the east side of Customs. The Tarcone Director’s office is at the top of the metal stairs. Head into the second room by breaching it. Once inside, you will find the secure folder on top of the filing cabinet under the desk. You will now need to extract from Customs.

Note: If you die after picking up the secure folder, you will need to pick them up again.

Step 2: Stash the Package in the Factory Break Room

Head to Factory with the Secure Folder in your raid quest inventory. You will want to head towards the extraction point at Gate 3. Close to the extraction point, you will find a metal staircase that leads to the Factory’s sheet metal room. You need to place the Secure Folder in this room by pressing the F key for 10 seconds. Once the Secure Folder is stashed, you can proceed with the extraction.

Note: If you die before this timer has finished, you will need to retrieve the documents again, so protect yourself by lying down.

Step 3: Survive and Extract from Factory

Extract from Factory using the Gate 0 exfil. You can find this exfil point in the northwest corner of the Factory. You will pass by a blue container through two doors.

Rewards for Completing Delivery from the Past

The Delivery from the Past quest will provide you with the following rewards upon completion:

+4,000 Experience Points

Prapor Rep +0.03

20,000 Roubles or 21,000 Roubles if your Intelligence Center is Level 1 or 23,000 Roubles if your Intelligence Center is Level 2

1 x Saiga 12ga ver.10 12/76 semi-automatic shotgun

4 x SOK-12 12/76 sb.5 5-round magazine

40 x 12/70 7mm buckshot

Ability to purchase the 5.45x39mm PS gs at Prapor LL1

The beta for Escape from Tarkov is available now only on PC.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023