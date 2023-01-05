Are you wondering how to complete Delivery From the Past in Escape from Tarkov? We don’t blame you because this quest has only two objectives but can be highly challenging. However, just like the Delivery from the Past quest, the rewards you earn from completing this quest are incredibly worth it and make it worth your time. Don’t worry, though, because we have the ultimate guide you need to complete this quest very quickly. Here is everything you need to know on how to complete Deliver From the Past in Escape from Tarkov.

How to Complete Golden Swag in Escape from Tarkov

The Delivery from the Past quest has the following objectives:

Find the Golden Zibbo lighter Stash the Golden Zibbo lighter in the bunkhouse in the trailer parking lot on Customs

Note: You must be level 8 to start the Delivery from the Past quest.

Step 1: Find the Golden Zibbo Lighter

You will find the Golden Zibbo lighter on the desk of room 303 in the dorms on Customs. You will need the Dorm room 303 key to access it, which you can be found in the Jacket loot containers or the pockets and bags of Scavs.

Note: If you die after picking up the Golden Zibbo lighter, you will need to pick it up again.

Step 2: Stash the Golden Zibbo Lighter

Once you have obtained the Golden Zibbo lighter, you will need to stash it in the bunkhouse located in a parking lot south of the red Paradigm warehouse building (see the above picture). Once inside the bunkhouse, you must stash the Golden Zibbo lighter by pressing the Fkey for 30 seconds. You do not need to extract after stashing the lighter.

Note: If you die before this timer has finished, you will need to retrieve the Golden Zibbo Lighter again

Rewards for Completing Delivery from the Past

The Delivery from the Past quest will provide you with the following rewards upon completion:

+4,500 Experience Points

Skier Rep +0.04

17,000 Roubles or 17,850 Roubles if your Intelligence Center is Level 1 or 19,550 Roubles if your Intelligence Center is Level 2

1 x Soyuz-TM STM-9 Gen.2 9×19 carbine

120 x 9x19mm Green Tracer

2 x Glock 9×19 “Big Stick” 330round magazine

Ability to purchase the VOMZ Pilad P1x42 Weaver reflex sight at Skier LL1

The beta for Escape from Tarkov is available now only on PC.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023