Securing the basics for survival is necessary to make it anywhere in Escape From Tarkov. Operation Aquarius has you doing just that. For this quest, you will need to hunt down a supply of water to prove your worth to the traders. This isn’t going to be an easy feat, especially with the lack of gear you have at the start of the game. Let’s go over how to complete Operation Aquarius in Escape From Tarkov.

How to Complete Operation Aquarius in Escape From Tarkov

This is one of the first quests you will get access to in Escape From Tarkov right after each wipe. This time around, you will need to help Therapist find a stash of water and make sure that it is still secure where she left it. The steps for the quest are as follows:

Locate the water hidden inside of the dorms on Customs

Survive and Extract the location

Before you can begin to complete this quest you will need to find the key to dorm room 206. This is the room that the water is stored in and you need to open the door to complete the quest. Since you just need to step into room 206 for the quest task to be complete, you can wait around in a raid until someone else opens the door and walk in after them.

However, this is less likely to happen the further into the wipe that the game gets. Since there is no loot in the room, players will be less likely to open it once they are done with the quest. However you manage to get into the room, you just need to survive the raid and extract afterward.

If you do die, you don’t need to re-enter the room in a different raid. You just need to survive a raid in customs sometime after you have entered the room. Once you have managed to do that, you will want to go turn the task in to Therapist and pick up the second part of Operation Aquarius.

The second part is quite simple, as you just need to kill 15 scavs on Customs. This doesn’t need to be done in one life or all in the same raid. Just sometime after you have accepted the quest, you need to kill a total of 15 scavs on the Customs map.

The rewards for completing part one of Operation Aquarius are as follows:

3,300 EXP

Therapist Rep +0.03

Skier Rep -0.02

14,000 Roubles 14,700 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 1 16,100 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 2

5× Bottle of water (0.6L)

1× Water filter

The rewards for completing the second part of Operation Aquarius are:

3,400 EXP

Therapist Rep +0.03

Jaeger Rep +0.01

20,000 Roubles 21,000 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 1 23,000 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 2

3× Esmarch tourniquet

1× Aluminum splint

Unlocks purchase of Army bandage at Therapist LL2

Escape from Tarkov is available in beta only on PC.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023