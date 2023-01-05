When is the Next Escape From Tarkov Wipe?

Escape from Tarkov has a history of having a ‘wipe’ every so often, which means that all of your progression will be returned to the start. It is hard to remember that Escape from Tarkov has been in beta for as long as it has, which is the reason behind the wipes. This essentially puts everyone on even footing when playing through the experience. Your inventory will be reset, levels, and so forth. This is received positively by many players who enjoy the idea of the wipe, allowing them to grow their levels again, enjoy the benefits of the new patches, and be even with everyone else for those first moments of the wipe. This guide article will inform you when the next Escape From Tarkov wipe will likely occur.

When Will The Next Escape From Tarkov Wipe Happen?

The last wipe happened on December 28, 2022, so we can expect the next Escape from Tarkov wipe to happen in about 6 months, on June 28, 2023. This is not an official date but is an estimation based on the timeframe between previous wipes. We will update this article when we are closer to the expected wipe date and know more.

While you’re scavenging for resources and leveling up, remember that you will indeed be put back to square one. So if you’re a new player and maybe do not want to lose your hard-earned progress in a few weeks, then you could use the time as a bit of training! A new Tarkov wipe usually also brings new features, with the last wipe adding VOIP (voice chat), DLSS support, and new weapons.

There is no concrete guarantee that the wipe day will be on the days I mentioned, but in general, the next wipe should happen in either June or July. When it happens, it’ll be time to delve into the early game Escape From Tarkov once more, meaning you’ll need to level your traders and acquire good gear all over again!

Escape from Tarkov is available now on PC.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023