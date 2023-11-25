How to Complete Outlast Contract in MW3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

It is time to do some classic zombie killing in a very nostalgic way reminiscing of the World at War or Black Ops days. Here is how to complete the Outlast contract in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

MW3 Zombies: How to Complete Outlast Contract

While the Outlast contract in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is not as terrifying as its homonymous survival horror game, it still is a fun and straightforward contract you can partake in in Urzikstan. You can identify it on your map and find this contract across all Threat zones. Once you start the Contract, you and your party – if you decide to bring on some friends – will need to prepare for a little survival mode, with you dealing with zombie hordes.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Before that, you will need to activate the PND, which you will find is located in an enclosed environment with many purple crystals around it. Once you activate it, you will toggle a completion bar which will fill up over time. Hordes of zombies will come for you and you will need to stay within the area with the purple crystals and mist. If you get out of the purple zone – and you will be almost forced to thanks to the incoming zombies and Hellbounds – the PND progress bar will stop on its tracks and go down. If it reaches zero, you will fail the contract. I suggest exploring the area before activating the PND so that you can trace a path you can follow to avoid the incoming hordes.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: MW3 Zombies Mercenary Camp Locations: Merc Cleanup Guide

As you can see, this mode is basically a World at War or Black Ops zombies mode. Once the progress bar reaches 100%, you and your party will emerge victorious. Depending on the Threat zone you choose to complete this Contract, you will see an increasing amount of more dangerous types of zombies. Be prepared for whatever may come your way.

- This article was updated on November 25th, 2023