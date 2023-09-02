Image: Candywriter

The Jolene challenge in Bitlife tasks you with recreating the woman featured in Dolly Parton’s acclaimed hit and then taking it one step further. But doing so won’t be easy. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Jolene Challenge in Bitlife.

Bitlife Jolene Challenge Guide

You can complete the Jolene Challenge in Bitlife by:

Being born a female in Tennessee

Having 100% Looks

Getting a job in a bank

Hooking up with someone else’s man

Getting breast augmentation surgery

Related: How to Complete The Butcher Challenge in Bitlife

You can check out quick guides on how to complete each of the mentioned steps below.

How to be Born a Female in Tennessee

You can be born a female in Tennesse on Bitlife by selecting the United States and then selecting your hometown as Nashville while in the character creation screen before, if needed, changing your character’s gender.

How to Get 100% Looks Fast in Bitlife

You can raise your overall looks to 100% fast in Bitlife by having plastic surgeries. You will be able to have the procedures done by heading to Activities and then selecting Plastic Surgery before picking your procedure of choice. For us, performing a liposuction offered the biggest Looks increase.

How to Work at a Bank in Bitlife

You will be able to get work in a bank in Bitlife by, after completing high school and then getting a degree in Finance at university, heading to jobs and then selecting any Banker related position (Banker or Jr. Banker).

How to Hook Up With Someone Else’s Man in Bitlife

You will be able to hook up with a male in a relationship in Bitlife by first heading to Job, selecting your occupation, heading to co-workers, and then selecting any male coworker before clicking on Hook Up. Once you select the option, a tab will appear showcasing a few of their stats, including if they are in a relationship. If the character meets the requirement, just click on ‘Try to hook up with him’.

Whether or not your desired character will accept to hook up with you will depend on a few things such as your looks and your relationship with them.

How to Get Breast Augmentation Surgery in Bitlife

As you might have noticed while following the steps of our How to Get 100% Looks Fast in Bitlife section, you will be able to have breast augmentation surgery in Bitlife by heading to Activities and then selecting Plastic Surgery. Once at the Plastic Surgery tab, just select Breast Augmentation among the available list of procedures.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

- This article was updated on September 2nd, 2023