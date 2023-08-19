Image: Candywriter

Some Bitlife challenges task you with creating true monsters, with a clear example of that being the Butcher Challenge, which tasks you with creating a convicted serial killer who decides to emigrate to another country. Here’s how to complete the Butcher Challenge in Bitlife.

Bitlife The Butcher Challenge Guide

You will be able to complete the Butcher Challenge in Bitlife by being born in Romania, becoming a butcher there, murdering 5 people while working as a butcher, escaping prison, and then emigrating to the United States.

You can check out quick guides on how to complete each of the mentioned steps below.

How to Be Born in Romania

You can create a character born in Romania in Bitlife by selecting the country among the ones available on the New Life Screen and then selecting Start ”Your Character’s Name” Life.

How to Become a Butcher in Bitlife

After completing high school, you will be able to become a butcher in Bitlife by first heading to Occupation and then to Jobs. Once at jobs, apply and get the Apprentice Butcher position. After getting the job, just work diligently to be promoted to a full-fledged butcher.

How To Murder People While Working as a Butcher

You can murder people in Bitlife by heading to Activities, Crime, and then selecting Murder before picking who among your acquaintances you wish to kill. To complete the task fast and kill 5 people while working as a butcher, we advise you to avoid standard ways to do the deed.

How to Escape Prison

After getting arrested for any kind of reason, you will be able to escape prison in Bitlife by heading to the Prison, selecting Espace, and then completing the Avoid the Guards Minigame.

How to Emigrate to the United States After Escaping Prison

Once you escaped prison, you will be able to emigrate to the United States by heading to Activities and then to Emigrate before selecting the United States among the available destinations. If your entry to the country is refused, which will very likely happen given your character’s criminal record, just select Emmigrate Illegally and hope you don’t get caught.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

