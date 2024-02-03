Image: Candywriter

The Just Desserts Challenge tasks BitLife players with creating a soon-to-be murderer who seems to be only attracted to chaos and married men.

To help you complete the challenge as fast as possible and get its reward, here’s how to complete the Just Desserts Challenge in BitLife.

BitLife Just Desserts Challenge Guide

You can complete the Just Desserts Challenge in BitLife by:

Being born a female.

Having children with 2+ married men.

Hooking up with 2+ baby daddies.

Marrying one of your baby daddies.

Murdering your baby daddy-husband and then having his body taxidermized.

How to be Born a Femalein BitLife

You can be born a female in BitLife by heading to New Life and then selecting the option while in the gender tab. You don’t need to set a specific hometown or country to complete the Just Desserts Challenge, so just pick any location you like.

How to Have Children With Married Men in BitLife

You can have children with married men in BitLife by heading to Activities, Love, and then selecting Hook Up. Once at Hook Up, just close and open the tab until you see a married man and then hook up with him while forgetting about protection. If your character manages to get pregnant, you will be able to have the baby by simply aging up.

To complete the challenge, simply repeat the method above a few times. After any of your babies are born, you will be able to find their father under the Exes tab, where he will be categorized as a Baby Daddy.

How to Hook Up With 2 Baby Daddies in BitLife

Once you have at least two babies with married men, you will be able to hook up with your baby daddies by heading to the Exes tab and then selecting any of them before selecting Call and then picking Booty Call. There’s no garantee they will accept to hook up with you again, so you might meed to repeat the process several times to compelte the challenge task.

How to Marry a Baby Daddy in BitLife

You can marry any of your baby daddies in BitLife by heading to to Exes tab, selecting any of your baby daddies and then selecting Date. To increase the chances that they will accept your proposition, I reccomend that you keep your attributes as high as possible.

How to Murder and Taxidermy Your Husband

You can murder and taxidermy your husband in BitLife by first heading to Activities, Crime, and then selecting Murder. After selecting the option, select your husband and then pick a murder method to attempt to end his life. To decrease the chances of you getting caught, as well as to increase your chances of success, I recommend that you kill them by either performing a drive-by or pushing them off a cliff.

Once you husband is dead, you will be able to taxidermise his body by picking the option while making his funeral arengements.

This guide was made while playing BitLife on Android.

- This article was updated on February 3rd, 2024