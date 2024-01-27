Image: Candywriter

The Malpractice Millionaire Challenge tasks BitLife players with creating a woman who, although a victim of multiple botched plastic surgery procedures, did not let that stop her from pursuing happiness.

To make sure you can complete the challenge and get its reward as soon as possible, here’s how to complete the Malpractice Millionaire Challenge in BitLife.

BitLife Malpractice Millionaire Challenge Guide

You can complete the Malpractice Millionaire Challenge in BitLife by:

Being born a female in Los Angeles

Surviving 3+ botched surgeries

Winning a malpractice lawsuit

Reading the ‘Strong Looks Better Naked’ book.

Marrying a millionaire.

How to Be Born a Female in Los Angeles in BitLife

You can be born a female in Los Angeles in BitLife by selecting the United States as your country of birth and then selecting the city before, if needed, changing your character’s gender.

How to Have a Botched Surgery in BitLife

Although there’s no way to guarantee that it will happen, you can be the victim of a botched surgery on BitLife by heading to Activities and then to Plastic Surgery. Once at Platic Surgery, simply select any of the available procedures and then pick the Doctor with the lowest reputation, as they will have a bigger chance of botching the procedure.

As you have a low chance of dying after each failed procedure, I recommend that you have the surgeries done as soon as possible during your run.

How to Win a Malpractice Lawsuit

After falling victim to a botched procedure, you will be able to file a malpractice lawsuit in BitLife by heading to Activities, selecting lawsuit, and then suing the doctor who performed it. To increase the chances that you will win the lawsuit, I recommend that you select the layer with the highest reputation to represent you.

How to Read Strong Looks Better Naked in BitLife

You can read the Strong Looks Better Naked book in BitLife by heading to Activities and then to Mind and Body before selecting Book. Once at the Book tab, simply scroll until you find Strong Looks Better Naked and then select it. If the book does not appear among your selection, simply reopen the Book tab until it does.

How to Mary a Millionaire in BitLife

You can quickly marry a millionaire in BitLife by heading to Activities, Love, and then to any of the Dating Apps before selecting 1M+ while under your desired network and searching for a match. Once a match is found, you will be able to complete the challenge by proposing to them.

You can ask someone to marry you in BitLife by heading to Relationships, selecting your significant other, and then heading to Propose. If they accept, you will be able to get married by heading to Wedding. Make sure to have a ring at the ready to increase the chances of your proposal being successful.

This guide was made while playing BitLife on Android.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2024