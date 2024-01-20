Image: Candywriter

As part of the Lady Luck Challenge, BitLife players are tasked with creating a successful mobile app developer known for her abnormal luck on both the casinos and in her personal life.

Recommended Videos

To help you complete the challenge and get its reward as fast as possible, here’s how to complete the Lady Luck Challenge in BitLife.

How to Complete The Lady Luck Challenge in BitLife

You can complete the Lady Luck Challenge in BitLife by:

Being born a female in Nevada

Becoming a famous mobile app developer

Winning 1M+ in Casino earnings

Winning 5M+ in divorce settlements

Having a witch doctor cure an illness

You can check out how to complete each of the above tasks by heading further down.

How to Be Born a Female in Nevada

You can be born a female in Nevada in BitLife by selecting the United States as your country of origin and Las Vegas as your city of birth before, if needed, changing your character’s gender.

How to Become a Famous Mobile App Developer in BitLife

After getting a university degree in Computer Science, you will be able to become a famous Mobile App Developer in BitLife by heading to jobs and then interviewing for the App Tester position. After getting the job, simply select a high number of working hours (ideally 40+ hours) and then continue to age up until you are promoted to a developer and unlock the Fame tab.

How to Win More Than 1 Million at Casinos in BitLife

You can get a cumulative total of 1 Million while at the casino in BitLife by continuously heading to Activities, selecting Black Market, and then selecting the Casino among the available options. For a higher chance of winning, I recommend that you focus on the blackjack table. You will need to have purchased the Black Market Expansion Pack to get access to the Black Market tab.

How to Win More Than 5 Million in Divorce Settlements

You can quickly earn more than 5 Million through divorce settlements in BitLife by continuously heading to Activities, Love, and then opening the Dating App. Once in the Dating App tab, select 1M+ under your desired network before starting your search for a match. After getting a match, propose to your significant other and get married before aging up 5 years, heading to the Relationship tab, selecting your spouse, and then divorcing them.

How to Have a Witch Doctor Cure an Illness in BitLife

After getting any kind of illness in BitLife, you can have a Witch Doctor cure it by heading to Activities, selecting Doctor, and then finally Witch Doctor. Unlike the regular doctors in the game, the chances of a witch doctor curing your illness are very slim.

As there’s also a high chance of your character not making it through the appointment, I recommend that you complete this task first in your playthrough.

Now that you know how to complete the Lady Luck Challenge, don’t forget to also check out How To Complete The One Peace Challenge in BitLife.

This guide was made while playing BitLife on Android.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2024