Are you wondering how to complete the Talented Doctor side quest in One Piece Odyssey? The main story of One Piece Odyssey will take roughly 30 hours to beat, but a ton of side quests will surely keep you busier for much longer. One of these side quests is the Talented Doctor side quest, which will have you helping a poor old lady in pain. So exactly how do you help her, and what are you rewarded for doing so? Here is everything you need to know about how to complete the Talented Doctor side quest in One Piece Odyssey.

How to Complete the Talented Doctor Side Quest in One Piece Odyssey

Here are the quest details:

Find a doctor for the Old Woman With Back Pain

Collect 2 Gator Bananas for Doctor Nafk

Give the Medicine to the Old Woman with Back Pain

You will be rewarded with the following for completing the Talented Doctor Side quest:

1 x Sandora Dragon Steak Tips

1 x Herb-Grilled Bo Bo Bird

18,000 Berry

The first thing you need to do is accept the quest from the old lady sitting on a bench in Alubarna (shown in the above picture). The old lady tells you she is in a lot of pain and needs a doctor, which is what you will be tasked with. You will find Drum Kingdom Doctor Nafk located inside the Tavern. You will need to give him 2 Gator Bananas so he can create the medicine for the old lady.

You will loot Gator Bananas from Banana Gators found in the desert by defeating them. After a short cutscene, you will be given the medecine. All left to do is return to the Old Woman With Back Pain and give it to her. The medicine will make her feel better, and she will reveal herself to be Dancing Instructor Sardan.

One Piece Odyssey is avaiable now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam Deck, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023