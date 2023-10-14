How to Craft in Harvest Island

While adventuring as Will and Samantha in Harvest Island, your dad will give you tasks to craft and collect specific things to help around the farm and appease the gods. There are some items you can gather from around the map that will craft things like a fishing rod and ladder that will help you with fishing and mining, as well as other items. All you have to do is bring the right materials to the crafting table.
Finding the Station to Craft
In the bedroom, where you begin the game, you’ll see a table at the bottom of the screen. To craft, all you have to do is approach it and press the interaction button. However, first you will want to make sure you have the materials you need to craft the items you need. You’ll also want to look in the correct section of the menu. There’s also an option for Build, Upgrades, and Craft Idols.
Crafting will give you the items you need as you explore. Build gives you upgraded stations on your farm like an upgraded Chicken Box, Kitchen, and more. Upgrades is where you will get more space, this applies to your farm, rucksack, and chest. Craft Idols is where you can go to make an idol you exchange for a favor from the gods.
Crafting Recipes
|Item
|Recipe
|Rope
|2 Cotton
3 Twigs
15 Bless
|Ladder
|5 Twigs
1 Rope
2 Long Sticks
75 Bless
|Pickaxe
|5 Long Sticks
2 Ropes
3 Stones
100 Bless
|String
|2 Cotton
10 Bless
|Fishing Pole
|2 Long Sticks
3 Strings
100 Bless
|Shovel
|2 Long Sticks
2 Ropes
4 Stones
100 Bless
|Fishing Net
|10 Strings
5 Stones
100 Bless
|Snare Trap
|1 Carrot
1 Long Stick
1 String
10 Bless
|Bug Net
|2 Long Sticks
5 Strings
100 Bless
|Sickle
|5 Long Sticks
5 Ropes
15 Stones
100 Bless
|Crab Net
|15 Strings
10 Twigs
5 Long Sticks
250 Bless
|Mystery Seed
|2 Dung
25 Bless
Build Recipes
These recipes help you expand and improve your farm, giving you more resources and animals.
- Kitchen – Puts a kitchen in your home and expands the recipes you can make.
- Dog House – Welcomes a dog to the farm.
- Barn Refurbished – Cleans the barn and expands the number of cows you can have.
- Chicken Box – Adds another chicken to your coop.
Upgrade Recipes
Increase your storage and planting space through the Upgrades option.
- Field – More field space to plant in.
- Rucksack – Increased carrying capacity.
- Chest – Additional storage space.
Craft Idol Recipes
The idols are created at the crafting station under the Craft Idols option. Once they’ve been created they can be offered at the altars in exchange for different gifts.
|Idol Type
|Recipe
|Gods’ Gift
|Pig Idol
|1 Pig Essence
1 Cauliflower
|Reduce fatigue or gain stamina
|Goat Idol
|1 Goat Essence
1 Garlic
|Goat milk
|Fox Idol
|1 Fox Essence
1 Radish
|Ores and stones
|Cat Idol
|1 Cat Essence
1 Seashell
|Sea floor items
|Seal Idol
|1 Seal Essence
1 Sand Dollar
|Fish
|Deer Idol
|1 Deer Essence
1 Lettuce
|Random seeds
|Buck Idol
|1 Buck Essence
1 Worm
|Forest items
|Sheep Idol
|1 Sheep Essence
1 Carrot
|Wool
|Cow Idol
|1 Cow Essence
1 Potato
|Milk
|Dog Idol
|1 Dog Essence
1 Rabbit
|Bless
|Chicken Idol
|1 Chicken Essence
1 Onion
|Eggs
|Sea Turtle Idol
|1 Sea Turtle Essence
1 Copper Ingot
|Food
|Seagull Idol
|1 Seagull Essence
1 Tomato
|Fruit
|Raccoon Idol
|1 Raccoon Essence
1 Apple
|Insects
