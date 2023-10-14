How to Craft in Harvest Island

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While adventuring as Will and Samantha in Harvest Island, your dad will give you tasks to craft and collect specific things to help around the farm and appease the gods. There are some items you can gather from around the map that will craft things like a fishing rod and ladder that will help you with fishing and mining, as well as other items. All you have to do is bring the right materials to the crafting table.

Finding the Station to Craft

In the bedroom, where you begin the game, you’ll see a table at the bottom of the screen. To craft, all you have to do is approach it and press the interaction button. However, first you will want to make sure you have the materials you need to craft the items you need. You’ll also want to look in the correct section of the menu. There’s also an option for Build, Upgrades, and Craft Idols.

Crafting will give you the items you need as you explore. Build gives you upgraded stations on your farm like an upgraded Chicken Box, Kitchen, and more. Upgrades is where you will get more space, this applies to your farm, rucksack, and chest. Craft Idols is where you can go to make an idol you exchange for a favor from the gods.

Crafting Recipes

Item Recipe Rope 2 Cotton

3 Twigs

15 Bless Ladder 5 Twigs

1 Rope

2 Long Sticks

75 Bless Pickaxe 5 Long Sticks

2 Ropes

3 Stones

100 Bless String 2 Cotton

10 Bless Fishing Pole 2 Long Sticks

3 Strings

100 Bless Shovel 2 Long Sticks

2 Ropes

4 Stones

100 Bless Fishing Net 10 Strings

5 Stones

100 Bless Snare Trap 1 Carrot

1 Long Stick

1 String

10 Bless Bug Net 2 Long Sticks

5 Strings

100 Bless Sickle 5 Long Sticks

5 Ropes

15 Stones

100 Bless Crab Net 15 Strings

10 Twigs

5 Long Sticks

250 Bless Mystery Seed 2 Dung

25 Bless

Build Recipes

These recipes help you expand and improve your farm, giving you more resources and animals.

Kitchen – Puts a kitchen in your home and expands the recipes you can make.

Dog House – Welcomes a dog to the farm.

Barn Refurbished – Cleans the barn and expands the number of cows you can have.

Chicken Box – Adds another chicken to your coop.

Upgrade Recipes

Increase your storage and planting space through the Upgrades option.

Field – More field space to plant in.

Rucksack – Increased carrying capacity.

Chest – Additional storage space.

Craft Idol Recipes

The idols are created at the crafting station under the Craft Idols option. Once they’ve been created they can be offered at the altars in exchange for different gifts.

Idol Type Recipe Gods’ Gift Pig Idol 1 Pig Essence

1 Cauliflower Reduce fatigue or gain stamina Goat Idol 1 Goat Essence

1 Garlic Goat milk Fox Idol 1 Fox Essence

1 Radish Ores and stones Cat Idol 1 Cat Essence

1 Seashell Sea floor items Seal Idol 1 Seal Essence

1 Sand Dollar Fish Deer Idol 1 Deer Essence

1 Lettuce Random seeds Buck Idol 1 Buck Essence

1 Worm Forest items Sheep Idol 1 Sheep Essence

1 Carrot Wool Cow Idol 1 Cow Essence

1 Potato Milk Dog Idol 1 Dog Essence

1 Rabbit Bless Chicken Idol 1 Chicken Essence

1 Onion Eggs Sea Turtle Idol 1 Sea Turtle Essence

1 Copper Ingot Food Seagull Idol 1 Seagull Essence

1 Tomato Fruit Raccoon Idol 1 Raccoon Essence

1 Apple Insects

- This article was updated on October 13th, 2023