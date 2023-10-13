Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There is an expansive world to explore in Harvest Island. Whether you’re getting lost in the depths of the forests, to crawling the mines, and exploring the beaches, it can take a lot of time to walk through the whole map. Luckily, the developers gifted players with a fast travel option at the statues. If you want to know how to fast travel in Harvest Island, we’ve got the details.

Fast Travel at the Statues

All around the map, there are statues just like the one on your farm where you learn to give offerings to the gods. Once you find a new statue you can use it to fast travel. Just approach the statue and use the interact button to open the menu. Scroll down and select the Fast Travel option.

Once you’ve selected Fast Travel from a statue, a simplified map opens allowing you to go to any other statue you’ve discovered. You’ll need to walk Will and Samantha through the land just like normal only you won’t get caught up on the details in the land and will instead walk over the top. This was particularly helpful getting into the mines and getting out of the deep forested areas where you may have forgotten your exact turns.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After finding the shrine of the location you’d like to be in, just stand in front of it and interact again to warp to that area. This will bring you back to the normal game view and you can go about your adventures. One thing to note is that your stamina depletion will remain the same as the regular form of travel, so while it is faster, it doesn’t help you last any longer when it comes to your energy levels. You can combat that by eating some recipes cooked in the pot inside the home.

- This article was updated on October 13th, 2023