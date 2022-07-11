Terraria has been flourishing with players for many years and there are always new experiences to be had, whether that’s with unique texture packs or simply enjoying going on a new adventure in the world. However, there certainly is a lot to learn within the experience so knowing about each component of the game will give you an advantage for some of your first adventures if you are a new player and want to make sure you are equipped with everything you need to know in order to survive longer. This guide article will take you through the process of how to craft items in Terraria.

Crafting Items in Terraria

There are a few ways that you will be able to craft items in Terraria. The first of which is the basic crafting menu which can be accessed anywhere in the world. When you open up your inventory, down at the bottom left of the screen you will notice a section that is titled ‘Crafting’ at the bottom of the screen. This is the section that you want to navigate to. You will be notified on the right-hand side of each item telling you what crafting materials/resources you will need. When you have those materials, you can select what you want to craft and craft it.

Notably, the majority of your crafting will be conducted with things such as the ‘Work bench’ crafted with 10 pieces of wood, and this is used for basic crafting. As you progress through the game you will be able to unlock other work benches. There are 34 types of workbenches to gather. In order to use a workbench, you just have to open your inventory near the workbench and you will observe all of the new crafting items you can create. Other types of crafting stations will be items such as a Furnace, Tinkerer’s Workshop, Anvils, and much more.

Knowing how to craft the Work Bench as noted above however will give you the best possible start in your world and you will learn more about the importance of crafting items by utilizing the bench when you can!

Terraria is available now and playable for PlayStation 5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, Google Stadia, IOS, and PC.