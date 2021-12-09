Update 1.26 has arrived for Terraria, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This Terraria update brings some new features while fixing some old ones. The additions may be few, but the number of fixes makes up for it. From simple multiplayer fixes to UI and graphical issues. Here’s everything new with Terraria update 1.26.

Terraria Update 1.26 Patch Notes

New!​

Move the Sun! You can now control the sun and the moon on the frontend menu by holding RT/R2 + right stick. Give it a whirl!

It’s back! It is again possible to use the TouchPad on the PS4 Dualshock Controller to zoom in and out of the world and transition between the world and map! In Settings >> Controller >> Pinch Zoom World and Pinch Zoom Map are now available.



Improved! ​

Based on player feedback we’ve fixed the Hotbar navigation when a Dynamic Hotbar item is bound to a Hotbar slot, making it easier to jump through the Hotbar.

Improved mouse & keyboard support across the board. Keyboard bindings for inventory management are now closer to PC. Use Shift/Ctrl/Alt + click to quick deposit/sell, quick trash, and favorite items. Press Alt + left click to toggle the vanity visibility on equipment (this differs from PC, pressing Alt changes the cursor to an eye and you can click anywhere in the slot). In Settings >> Keyboard & Mouse >> Quick Trash can be set to Shift + click or Ctrl + click.

Improved world creation speed!

Improved boot-up time, the game now starts a little bit quicker!

Fixed!​

Multiplayer and Split Screen

Fixed mannequins losing items when placed by the host and not being able to be seen by other players.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer where an item was lost if held when a chest was closed.

Fixed player 2+ in split-screen being immune to projectiles.

Fixed a few issues where open menus caused navigation conflicts or problems navigating the game in split-screen and multiplayer.

Fixed issues where open menus interfered with joining multiplayer games.

Fixed the issue where users were unable to navigate through the Options menu during multiplayer if their network connection was lost when a menu was open.

Fixed the delay in picking up items when the host threw an item to another player.

Fixed many crashes Fixed some player-reported crashes when the player encounters certain trees from their 1.3 worlds. Fixed the crash when the Painter’s house is in a hallowed-snow graveyard biome and trying to open his shop. Fixed a bug on PS4 where some worlds are unable to be hosted, or cause a crash when they move to a very built-up area (many items placed in one location).



And many more fixes!

Fixed the issue where some players were unable to unlock Pet Collector achievement. Please let us know if you still are having an issue by raising a bug in the forums!

Fixed! The housing menu should be easier to navigate/query/assign NPCs now!

Fixed the issue where players couldn’t quickly equip an item from a chest, as long as there isn’t a conflicting binding for Use Item bound in the Settings.

Fixed the controller binding for Research! You can now open the Research menu directly from an item in the Inventory. You can find this in Settings >> Controller >> Controller Bindings: Edit >> Inventory and bind Research Item!

Fixed some UI visual and graphical issues.

Fixed that one hairstyle being displayed outside the hairstyle list menu.

Fixed an issue where the player was prevented from continuing to play if they died while a text input box was open.

Fixed issue where sometimes when using a crafting station items could appear at a locked-on enemy’s location.

Fixed item pickup range in Journey mode to match PC. It’s now possible to throw items from the inventory without immediately picking them back up!

Fixed multiline editing on signs and tombstones for PS4. Sorry Xbox players this is a harder fix to add as it’s not supported by the Xbox’s default text input system.

Fixed a bug where the frame rate would drop when the housing menu was open and you had a lot of NPCs.

Fixed the issue where the summons tag on enemies could disappear if you got too far away from the enemy, making it hard to know who your summons was targeted on.

Fixed the issue where the biome artwork behind the map was incorrectly scaled depending on UI zoom level and especially in split-screen.

Fixed a graphical glitch in the tutorial dialog boxes.

Fixed a missing controller prompt on tutorial dialog boxes.

This patch is intended for console versions of the Terraria. The Xbox and PS4 versions of the game are the ones receiving all these fixes, so PS4 and Xbox players are going to be pleased with this patch. The number of fixes is astonishing, to say the least.

Terraria is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, Android, and iOS systems. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Terraria website.