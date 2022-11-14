God of War Ragnarok puts Kratos face to face with another wide array of Norse Gods, which of course includes Odin’s right hand and the God of Foresight Heimdall. But how can you defeat him? Now, to answer that and more, here’s how to defeat Heimdall in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Defeat Heimdall in God of War Ragnarok

Best Armor and Enchantments

Taking into account the number of armor sets available at this stage of the game, we recommend the use of the full Lunda Armor and at least three LUCK-focused enchantments. While in the fight, we recommend that you let both the Blades and the Axe aside and go bare-handed, as you will be able to deal considerably more damage that way, mainly thanks to the passives of the full armor set. We used this build to defeat him on Give Me God of War difficulty.

Phase 1

In the first phase of the fight, you will be tasked with defeating Heimdall’s mount, Gulltopir. To do that, we recommend that you focus on staying close and hitting the enemy as much as possible. Staying close is the best strategy as the mount’s Red charges will be easy to dodge, while his buildups will be easy to shield break. Overall, only create distance and dodge away when Heimdall decides to use AoE or range Bifrost attacks.

Once you defeat Gulltopir, Heimdall will come down and the second phase, as well as the actual fight, will begin.

Phase 2

To complete the second phase, you will need to fill Heimdall’s stun bar 3 times. In order to do that, take on Draupnir and throw at him. He will grab the spear, allowing you to blow it up and fully stun him for the first time. After that, he will block the trows towards the ground but if you blow up up the spear immediately after, he will still take the stun. After two trows, the bar will be filled again and you will be able to once again press R3.

Now things will get a little more complicated, as he will begin to dash across the field and use Bifrost projectiles. To stun him for the third time, place the spears at his feet or in front of him and then detonate them as he gets closer, all while staying alert for his blockable dashes and sword strikes. After about three explosions, he will be stunned again. After interacting with him, the third phase will begin.

Phase 3

During the third phase, Heimdall will add Realm-shift to his arsenal, thus allowing him to slow down time. As the shifts will make you vulnerable, we highly recommend that you take on a reactive approach and only attack when the opening to dodge or parry presents itself. After dodging or parrying his attacks while either in or off the shifts, Heimdall will be open for punishment.

After losing about 1/4 pg his health, Heimdall will cover himself in armor. To destroy it, you just need to attack him with Draupnir. Once the armor breaks, shift back to bare-handed mode and continue the fight. After losing another 1/3, he will once again dom the armor. But you already know how to deal with that so no point in explaining it again. Once his health bar is completely depleted, press R3 to enter the fourth and final phase of the fight.

Phase 4

In the final phase, Heimdall will become viciously aggressive by making use of melee combos, a dashing drab/punch, three unblockable AOE attacks in sequence, and a new combination between throwing a Bifrost-infused projectile and activating Realm Tear. To counter that, walk sideways to avoid the projectile and then either dodge or counter his advance. He will also make use of a buildup attack capable of dealing massive damage across the whole area, so once the blue rings appear, dash toward him and perform a shield break. With that said, our overall strategy will remain the same, so keep a cool head and finish the fight.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022