How to Defeat the Gym Leaders Rematch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl

Some tips that will help you be the very best, like no one ever was.

November 23rd, 2021 by J.T. Isenhour

Rematching the gym leaders in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl is the only way to have a real challenge against them. To defeat the gym leaders a second time is something that will require careful planning. Unlike the first time around you may need a bit more than just super effective moves in order to win. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl’s gym leaders don’t come to play for their rematch. Of course, you need to do a few things in order to rematch the gym leaders. Once you gain the ability to rematch them, you will need to be prepared. Luckily, we’re going to go over a few tips you can follow when fighting the gym leaders again.

How to defeat the gym leaders for a second time

When fighting any of the gym leaders a second time you should expect their team to be around level 60 to 70. Of course, each gym leader will have pokemon that are specific to their type so you can already being to plan a little bit there. Maybe don’t bring your water-type pokemon to the electric gym. On top of this, each gym leader’s team is IV and EV trained to take advantage of their strengths. Each pokemon in a team will be holding an item to assist them when fighting you and each gym leader has a few potions to use as well.

This means before any gym you will need to properly study each gym leader’s team. that way you can know what each pokemon is holding and what the gym leader’s overall plan is. For most of the gyms, you should come prepared with a pokemon to change weather effects to something your team can benefit from and something the gym leader’s team can’t benefit from. This is because most of the gym leaders opening pokemon are used to set a weather effect for the whole battle.

after you have successfully swayed the weather into your favor you should be prepared to bulk up pokemon with their buffing moves or use x-items to buff their stats. once you have buffed up your pokemon you should begin to debuff the gym leader’s pokemon. Moves that lower their defense are going to be a big help in setting up one-shot potential. After they have had their defense lowered it’s time to go on the offensive.

Of course, a big part of these battles is going to be countering whatever the gym leader does. If they are buffing themselves you may want to counter them with a debuff. If they are trying to attack you counter with attack lowering moves or defense raising options. It’s all going to come down to you responding properly to what the gym leader is trying to do, but your best strategy is to try to set up a one-hit ko situation. If you are having any trouble with finding items to give to your pokemon, make sure to check out our other guides.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now for Nintendo Switch.

