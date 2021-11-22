How to Rematch Gym Leaders in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Gym leaders in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are supposed to be the best trainers of their pokemon type. Sadly the only way to experience a true challenge is to rematch the gym leader and fight their better team. rematching gym leaders in Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl means you will need to have strong bonds with your Pokemon and have a team specialized in fighting the gym leader you are up against. But before you can take on the gym leaders a second time you will need to do a few things first.

How to rematch gym leaders

In order to fight the gym leaders and their stronger teams, you will need to beat them all at least once. After you take down all the gym leaders you will need to challenge the elite four. With the elite four taken down, Roark will tell you that the gym leaders have a new challenge for you. Now you can fight any of the gym leaders again by returning to their gym and talking to them. Be carful though as the new challenge the gym leaders have in store is no understatement.

The new teams each gym leader has are all above level 60 with a few being over level 70. Each Pokemon in a team is holding an item and has the proper EVs and IVs to pose a real threat to anyone that does not come prepared. it is highly recommended that you take a team well suited for each gym leader. For beating each gym leader you will be rewarded with new a sticker to use in Pokeball customization.

This does not seem like much of a reward for beating the gym leaders a second time but fighting them again is entirely optional. The real reason you would fight the gym leaders a second time is mostly to test yourself and see just how good your team really is. Of course, if you are trying to 100% the game then collecting the stickers is a must and so you must be ready for this challenge. If you need any more help in Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl make sure to check out our other guides.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now for Nintendo Switch.