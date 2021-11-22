How to Rematch Gym Leaders in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

A new challenge to put your skills to the test.

November 22nd, 2021 by J.T. Isenhour

BDSP-Elite-4

Gym leaders in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are supposed to be the best trainers of their pokemon type. Sadly the only way to experience a true challenge is to rematch the gym leader and fight their better team. rematching gym leaders in Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl means you will need to have strong bonds with your Pokemon and have a team specialized in fighting the gym leader you are up against. But before you can take on the gym leaders a second time you will need to do a few things first.

How to rematch gym leaders

In order to fight the gym leaders and their stronger teams, you will need to beat them all at least once. After you take down all the gym leaders you will need to challenge the elite four. With the elite four taken down, Roark will tell you that the gym leaders have a new challenge for you. Now you can fight any of the gym leaders again by returning to their gym and talking to them. Be carful though as the new challenge the gym leaders have in store is no understatement.

Pokemon-Gym-leaders

The new teams each gym leader has are all above level 60 with a few being over level 70. Each Pokemon in a team is holding an item and has the proper EVs and IVs to pose a real threat to anyone that does not come prepared. it is highly recommended that you take a team well suited for each gym leader. For beating each gym leader you will be rewarded with new a sticker to use in Pokeball customization.

This does not seem like much of a reward for beating the gym leaders a second time but fighting them again is entirely optional. The real reason you would fight the gym leaders a second time is mostly to test yourself and see just how good your team really is.  Of course, if you are trying to 100% the game then collecting the stickers is a must and so you must be ready for this challenge. If you need any more help in Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl make sure to check out our other guides.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now for Nintendo Switch.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
How to Evolve Murkrow into Honchkrow in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Murkrow was a Pokémon introduced in the second generation of Pokémon games. It was one of the lesser threatening Pokémon...
Attack of the Fanboy
Where to Find Dusk Stone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Where to find the coveted Gen IV evolution stone.
Attack of the Fanboy
How to Get HM Defog in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Get rid of that pesky fog obstructing your screen!
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Logos Move Tutor and Deleter Locations in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Learn more than just TMs and leveling moves!
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy