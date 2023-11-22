Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re enjoying the story mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you might be confused by the Act 1 mission Extraction. It’s not made explicitly clear how to deploy to Dr. Jansen’s coordinates in MW3 Zombies, but we’ll show you how with this guide!

How to Find and Deploy to Dr. Jansen’s Coordinates in MW3 Zombies

You’ll need to have completed the ‘Where’s Dr. Jansen’ mission first to be able to deploy to Dr. Jansen’s coordinates in MW3 Zombies. This means you must exfil with the tablet you find, and then redeploy like for any regular mission. After landing, wait a minute until the Exfil points load on the Tac-Map. The game should automatically mark the ‘Extraction’ special Exfil point as if you marked it yourself.

Go to this point and you’ll see red smoke where you can call in Exfil like usual and board the helicopter. Doing so brings you to a loading screen, so don’t worry if the screen goes black for a moment. You deploy to Dr. Jansen’s coordinates here, or more precisely, the safest close landing zone. Once you land, the game will guide you forward to your destination.

Can You Deploy to Dr. Jansen’s Coordinates After Completing Extraction?

Yes, you can repeat this mission which is good if you have friends or squadmates needing to beat it. There was even a bug going around causing players to suddenly be warped to this mission zone due to the game automatically marking it, which made players cautious to bring valuable gear for fear of being sent to ‘Extraction’ unprepared.

This is identical to the Act 2 finale mission for those wondering, and in future missions like these, you’ll want to hover over the special Exfil icons, marked by the blue exit sign but with a star instead of a doorway, and make sure it’s marked ‘Extraction’ in this case.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2023