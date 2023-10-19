How to Disable Swing Assists in Spider-Man 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Swinging in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 feels significantly more satisfying than it did in the first game because of some smart additions from developer Insomniac Games, and Insomniac has even gone the extra mile to let players disable swing assists to have even more control over Peter and Miles when fighting crime throughout New York. If you want a more hardcore swinging experience, complete with fall damage, then you can tweak the swinging settings to your liking. Here’s how to change swinging settings in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

How to Turn Off Spider-Man 2 Swing Assists

To change the swinging settings in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, pause the game and open the settings menu. Then, navigate to the Gameplay section. From there, scroll to the bottom of the list where you’ll find the Swing Assists section. There’s a drop-down menu, so make sure to press X to expand the Swing Assists section if you don’t see the full list.

In this section, you can tweak these four settings:

Swing Steering Assistance

Slow Corner Timescale

Webline Bending

Fall Damage

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Swing Steering Assistance

Swing Steering Assistance controls the effect that physics have on web swinging. It’s maxed out by default, but you can turn it all the way off for a more hardcore experience. It won’t completely replicate the physics-based swinging of classic Spider-Man games when it’s disabled, but you’ll definitely notice a difference if you set it to 0.

Slow Corner Timescale

Slow Corner Timescale is more of an accessibility option than a hardcore swinging setting, slowing the game down when whipping around corners at high speeds so you can keep track of Spider-Man’s movement without getting disoriented. If the swinging is too fast for you, then you can turn this on to have an easier time. Since you’re reading a guide about disabling assists though, then you probably don’t want this turned on.

Webline Bending

Webline Bending controls the new Webline mechanic where Peter and Miles can deploy webs to sneak above foes and perform vertical takedowns during stealth. By default, they bend under Spider-Man’s weight when walking on them, but you can turn this off in the settings menu if you choose.

Fall Damage

Finally, fall damage is self-explanatory. If you fall from high enough, Spider-Man will take damage when hitting the ground if you don’t save yourself with a web swing in time. It doesn’t do nearly as much damage as you’d think, though, so you won’t be able to die by jumping off of buildings or anything like that. Still, it’s a nice addition for skilled web swingers.