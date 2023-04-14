How to Disable the Screen Filter in the Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection

Image: Capcom

The Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection allows players to experience a classic game series like never before. As another title in the growing list of other Legacy Collections starring the blue bomber, this set of classics includes new features and special improvements. One addition is the inclusion of a filter that causes each game to look more smooth and less pixelated. But long-time fans might wish to learn how to disable this screen filter in the Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection.

Where to Disable the High-Res Screen Filter in the Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection

This screen filter is enabled by default when beginning your journey through each Battle Network title. In other words, you’ll have to go out of your way to disable it. Luckily, this can easily be done by accessing the Legacy Collection’s menu and going into settings. You’ll have the option to disable the filter by going into Display Settings and turning its option to Off.

Even if you’re in one of the games already, you can access the menu by pressing a special button. For example, in the case of the Switch, you can press the minus button to access the in-game options at any time. You can also check the button configuration in this menu to make sure you’re pressing the right buttons.

There are some things to know when disabling the filter. It won’t change the look of the Legacy Collection’s new text font, so that will retain its current appearance. Additionally, you can change the size of the game’s screen to make the pixelated style more appealing. These options are similar to those found in previous collections, such as the one with Zero/ZX, so you should have no trouble tinkering with them if you’re familiar with those!