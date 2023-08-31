How to Discover Planet Traits in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

So you want to be a surveyor in Starfield? It’s not as intimidating as you may think, even if you’re essentially hopping onto a planet and hoping to identify its various flora and fauna. Some places can be dangerous, some more barren, but many bear secrets and wonderful features to themselves that can satisfy curious explorers looking for planets supporting life and resources. These secrets are Planet Traits in Starfield, and here’s how you can find them.

How to Discover Planet Traits While Surveying in Starfield

The most direct way to find Planet Traits in Starfield is by finding Unexplored Features, points of interest marked on your HUD. Take out your hand scanner (‘F’ on PC, ‘LB’ on Xbox) and you’ll want to go toward ones typically marked with a heart monitor icon or a map marker icon.

When you approach, the game will mark these Unexplored Features, and you can scan them as if they’re resources, flora, and fauna. You might even find some Gravitational Anomalies on some planets, so keep an eye out for floating rocks.

How to Find Planet Traits From Research Stations in Starfield

Another way to find Planet Traits is to go to the Sample Vault or a research installation on a planet, open their Planet Data Console, and select “Download Collected Planet Data” on the top-left. This can give you not only traits but also other survey data already gathered on a given planet. It’s not a guarantee you’ll find what you’re looking for, but it can speed things along, so never pass up one of these locations.

Why Survey Planets in Starfield?

Aside from a hefty EXP bursary upon completing a planetary survey, you can get money from this data too. Vladimir on The Eye will give you money for any survey data you gather. If you find certain anomalies, you might also be hot on the trail toward some very interesting, rewarding in-game locations, too. You’ll also be able to turn in quests for Constellation for specific traits with direct rewards, and it’s a soothing gameplay loop in itself to explore the many worlds of this game.