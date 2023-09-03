What’s At Vlad’s Villa in Starfield?

What's Vlad keeping in his villa in Starfield?

September 2nd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
What's at Vlad's Villa in Starfield


Vladimir Sall is one of the most important characters in all of Starfield. An ex-pirate who once worked with the Crimson Fleet, he’s now a respected astronomer aboard The Eye for Constellation. When he’s not wishing for you or others to catch a smile or helping you track down mysterious artifacts, it turns out he was given a pretty gorgeous chunk of land in the Syrma system. But despite being dead simple to reach, this system is incredibly far away for most players getting this activity, so you might be wondering, what’s at Vlad’s Villa in Starfield?

Vlad’s Villa: What Does Vladimir Sall Leave at His Home in Starfield?

Besides the distinctive modified pistol “The Mutineer” along with some nice audio logs about Vladimir, there’s not too much found at Vlad’s Villa in Starfield. That being said, upon arriving, you can take anything you find there without it being considered stealing, and the bed is free to sleep on to be well-rested. But I was expecting a lot more from such a long journey through some pretty pirate-infested systems.

But considering the insanely cool loot and discoveries to be found in supposedly more mundane quests, such as Mantis, this one’s a bit of a letdown. That being said, the area around it is gorgeous and fun to survey, even though some PCs might have some difficulty keeping up with the lush scenery like a Switch rendering Korok Forest.

Is The Mutineer a Good Weapon in Starfield?




With Space-Adept as a weapon trait along with being fully automatic, using depleted uranium rounds, and having a compensator, this thing packs a wallop. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say it’s one of the best pistols or overall guns you can get early on in your playthrough, or at any point.

- This article was updated on September 2nd, 2023

