How to do a Bicycle Kick in EA FC 24

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Let’s be honest, nothing in EA Sports FC 24 (or in football in general) is quite like a bicycle kick goal, which can by itself turn an average game into a spectacle. But how can you perform bicycle kicks in the game? Here’s how to perform bicycle kicks, as well as a few tips on how to score with them in EA FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24 Bicycle Kick Guide

You can perform a bicycle kick in EA Sports FC 24 by pressing the left trigger + either ◯ (PS4/PS5), B (Xbox), or A (Nintendo Switch) after receiving either a cross, a lob pass, or while the ball is in the air. In certain conditions, even if you make the input for the bicycle, your player may opt to perform a volley instead.

How to Score Bicycle Kick Goals in EA FC 24

Although a bicycle kick goal can be considered the ultimate test of a player’s physical and technical ability, you can almost guarantee that you will score one in EA FC 24 by getting into mid-range 2v1 situations against the keeper and then performing either a short cross or a lob pass to your striker.

To potentialize your chances of creating the 2v1 situations, we recommend the use of formations featuring two strikes side by side, like the 4-4-2 variations. While using the formation, don’t forget to keep one of your strikers centralized to make use of long passes and fast breakthroughs.

Making a precise corner toward your striker can also almost guarantee a Bicycle Goal if done right, even more so if your forward of choice has the Acrobatic PlayStyle+.

This guide was made while playing EA Sports FC 24 on PS5.

- This article was updated on September 25th, 2023