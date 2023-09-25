How to do a Bicycle Kick in EA FC 24

Check out how to perform bicycle kicks in EA Sports FC 24!

September 25th, 2023 by Franklin Bellone Borges
Let’s be honest, nothing in EA Sports FC 24 (or in football in general) is quite like a bicycle kick goal, which can by itself turn an average game into a spectacle. But how can you perform bicycle kicks in the game? Here’s how to perform bicycle kicks, as well as a few tips on how to score with them in EA FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24 Bicycle Kick Guide

You can perform a bicycle kick in EA Sports FC 24 by pressing the left trigger + either ◯ (PS4/PS5), B (Xbox), or A (Nintendo Switch) after receiving either a cross, a lob pass, or while the ball is in the air. In certain conditions, even if you make the input for the bicycle, your player may opt to perform a volley instead.

How to Score Bicycle Kick Goals in EA FC 24

Although a bicycle kick goal can be considered the ultimate test of a player’s physical and technical ability, you can almost guarantee that you will score one in EA FC 24 by getting into mid-range 2v1 situations against the keeper and then performing either a short cross or a lob pass to your striker.

To potentialize your chances of creating the 2v1 situations, we recommend the use of formations featuring two strikes side by side, like the 4-4-2 variations. While using the formation, don’t forget to keep one of your strikers centralized to make use of long passes and fast breakthroughs.

Making a precise corner toward your striker can also almost guarantee a Bicycle Goal if done right, even more so if your forward of choice has the Acrobatic PlayStyle+.

This guide was made while playing EA Sports FC 24 on PS5.

- This article was updated on September 25th, 2023

