How to Perform the Cristiano Ronaldo SIU Celebration in EA FC 24

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Very few celebrations in professional football are as iconic as Cristiano Ronaldo’s SIU. But how can you perform the celebration in EA FC 24? Here’s how to do the Cristiano Ronaldo SIU Celebration in EA Sports FC 24.

How to Do the Cristiano Ronaldo SIU Celebration on EA Sports FC 24

You can perform Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature SIU celebration in EA Sports FC 24 by, after scoring a goal, holding the right bumper and then pressing ◯ (PS4/PS5), B (Xbox), or A (Nintendo Switch). The celebration is called Right Here Right Now in the game. When attempting it, don’t forget to stay away from both the cameras and the billboards by the side of the field.

Related: How To Score Free Kick Goals in EA FC 24

To recap, how to perform the CR7 SIU (Right Here Right Now) celebration on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch:

PlayStation 5/4: Hold R1 + ◯

Hold R1 + ◯ Xbox One and Series S/X: Hold RB + B

Hold RB + B Nintendo Switch: Hold R + A

How to Perform the Messi Point to the Sky Celebration in EA FC 24

As is almost impossible to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo without thinking of Messi (and vice versa), Messi’s characteristic celebration, referred to in-game as Point to the Sky, can be performed by holding the left bumper and then pressing either ◯ (PS4/PS5), B (Xbox), or A (Nintendo Switch). Like Right Here Right Now, Point to the Sky can be performed at any time during your post-goal run.

Now that you know how to perform the signature goal celebrations of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, don’t forget to also check out all of their ratings from their FIFA debuts to EA FC 24.

This guide was made while playing EA Sports FC 24 on PS5.

- This article was updated on September 24th, 2023