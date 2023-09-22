How To Score Free Kick Goals in EA FC 24

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Free-kick goals, very few things can compare to the excitement given after scoring one, as well as the frustration after conceding one. But is there a guaranteed way to score them in EA FC 24? Here’s how to score free-kick goals in EA Sports FC 24.

How To Perform Free Kick Goals in EA Sports FC 24

You will be able to score a free-kick goal in 8 out of 10 opportunities in EA FC 24 by first aligning the ball reticle to either the left (if you are placed right of the ball) or the right (if you are left of it) extremity of the squared area. Doing so will allow you to perform a well-placed Inside Foot Curled shot.

Once you get the reticle in place, make sure the ball trajectory (which will be highlighted in blue) will be passing directly above the head of the barrier member closest to the middle of the goal. You can check out both the ideal shot trajectory and the placement of the reticle in the images below.

Now, just perform a regular shot by pressing either ◯ (PS4/PS), B (Xbox), or A (Nintendo Switch) with a force of between 3 and 4 depending on your distance and your player’s stats.

When attempting to score from direct free-kick shots, always make sure to use your best free-kick takers. When on Ultimate Team, I recommend using either Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, or Roberto Carlos.

How to Defend Against Free Kicks in EA Sports FC 24

There are a few ways you can defend against Free kicks in EA FC 24, with the first one being by making your barrier jump. You can make your barrier jump by pressing either △ (PS5/PS4), Y (Xbox), or X (Switch) at the moment the opposing player kicks the ball. It is also possible to defend against them by using a line player to block your opponent’s preferred shot trajectory.

This guide was made while playing EA Sports FC 24 on PS5.

This article was updated on September 22nd, 2023