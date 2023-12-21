How to do Dance of Resolute Will in Genshin Impact

Image: miHoYo

Dance of Resolute Will is an upcoming event in Genshin Impact. If you want to know what it entails and how to participate, stick around. This guide has all we know about it.

All About the Dance of Resolute Will Event in Genshin Impact

The event was revealed during the Genshin Impact 4.3 update livestream. In it, we were briefly shown the in-game description of the event: “You and Paimon encounter a unique ‘swordmaster’ while wandering the Fontainian countryside. He is guarding the door to a mysterious Domain’s door, searching for the meaning of battle”

Image: miHoYo

It seems that players might stumble upon more than just treasure when exploring the countryside of Fontaine. The event offers Travelers the opportunity to engage in combat challenges. Each challenge stage consists of two rounds.

While participating in this event, players must select their party compositions before the challenge begins. The rules state that you can only repeat one of your characters throughout both rounds.

So make sure to select your characters knowing that before deciding to join the battlefield.

When you complete a Blade Dance objective during a challenge, you’ll receive a Heightened Verve buff. Defeating opponents while this buff is active will earn you additional points. In addition to the combat challenges, the return of an old friend, Liben, in Version 4.3 suggests that there will be opportunities to trade various items for Primogems.

Despite all this, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the Dance of Resolute Will event. As we await more details, it’s clear that the next updates will bring many events, challenges, and rewards for Genshin Impact players. There’s a lot on the horizon to be excited about. Hoyoverse continues to work on making Genshin Impact fresh, fun, and relevant, which probably explains why the game is still a huge success.

- This article was updated on December 21st, 2023