Image: HoYoverse

As part of the Ancient Treasures Unearthed Genshin Impact X Sanxingdui Museum web event —which features one of the coolest Zhongli official arts to date— players are tasked with identifying a series of four Tome of Relics based on clues given by Iron Tongle Tiang.

Here’s how to get all Tome of Relics in Genshin Impact Ancient Treasures Unearthed.

How to Get All Tome of Relics in Genshin Impact

You can complete all stages and get all of the Tome of Relics part of the Ancient Treasures Unearthed web event in Genshin Impact by selecting the Bronze Bird (the first relic on the left) in the first stage, the Bronze Mask With Protruding Eyes (third from the left) in the second stage, the Flower-Shaped Bronze Bell (fourth from the left) in the third stage, and the Bronze Standing Figure (third from the right) in the final one.

Related: All Standard Banner Characters in Genshin Impact

You can check out what all relics look like below, as they can be seen by heading to Tome of Relics from the event’s stage selection menu.

Image> Attack of the Fanboy

Upon completing all of the stages of the web event, you will be able to claim your 40 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, and 3x Adventurer’s Experience by heading to Claim Rewards. Once claimed, you will receive them via in-game mail either immediately or within a couple of minutes.

How to Get the Exclusive Zhongli Statue in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact X Sanxingdui Museum event also brought to the game a free and exclusive Zhongli/Rex Lapis statue. You can get the statue by heading to the in-game events page, going to the Gazing Up at Eternity, Looking Down at the World tab, and then selecting Claim.

After claiming the statue, you will be able to do it like me and place it in your Teapot by entering the latter, selecting the item among your inventory, and then placing it in any area you like. I was able to easily find the statue among my selection of items by searching the word Curio.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact on both PC and PS5.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2023