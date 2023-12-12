How to Do the Fortnite Festival XP Glitch (Even Without the Quest)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

XP glitches are nothing new in Fortnite, but this AFK Fortnite Festival exploit is one of the easiest and most effective ones the game has ever seen. With the help of a friend (or an alt account), you can reach level 100 in under an hour.

Some people say that you need to have a specific Fortnite Festival quest in order for this XP glitch to work, but that’s not true. It works even if you’ve already completed the introductory quests for the Jam Stage since it relies on the passive XP that you get every 15 minutes when playing the mode. Here’s how to do the Fortnite Festival XP glitch so you can max out the Battle Pass and unlock Peter Griffin.

How to Level Up With the Fortnite Festival XP Glitch

You need a second account for this exploit. If you don’t have a friend willing to help out, you can make an alt account and play on a second device. Xbox Cloud Gaming works wonders for this. Once you have a second account, follow these steps:

Squad up with your alt account and load into the Fortnite Festival Jam Stage. Emote with a Jam Track on the Jam Stage next to your alt. Wait 15 minutes for your main account to be awarded 30,000 XP. Leave the game with your main account while leaving your alt performing on the Jam Stage. Rejoin the game with your main account. Leave and rejoin with your main account a second time. Wait another 15 minutes to get 30,000 more XP. Repeatedly leave and rejoin with your main account to instantly gain XP.

Make sure you follow these steps exactly. You do have to leave and rejoin twice, a lot of people skip that step. To keep track of your XP, pause the game and an XP meter will show up at the bottom of your screen.

This XP glitch isn’t patched yet but a fix is definitely coming in the near future, so take advantage of it while you still can. There’s no cap to the amount of XP that you can earn from this XP exploit, so you can unlock every style for Battle Pass skins like Peter Griffin with a little bit of patience.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2023