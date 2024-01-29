How to Do the Palworld XP Glitch

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Palworld XP Glitch not only allows you to quickly reach level 30, but it also effectively levels up your low-level Pals. As such, chances are you’re probably going to want to know exactly how you do this. Let me talk you through the process.

How to Level Up With the Palworld XP Glitch

To do the XP Glitch, you need to follow these instructions:

Start by building 3 foundations using any material and try to place them high above the ground. Build 3 wall blocks on these foundations to make a large, lateral wall Build a single roof on the right wall. Make sure it’s not above the foundation. Place a stair on the left side of the roof. Don’t worry if you can’t reach it.

Once you finish these steps, this is what the structure should look like:

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As depicted in the image above, I used Stone for my structure. Although building with Stone grants slightly more experience than Wood, the difference isn’t significant. Once the structure is built, you’re going to try to build a wall right in the middle of that roof. It won’t connect where it’s supposed to if you point the mouse there. Instead, try to point your mouse to the middle of the foundation until you see the wall snap to the middle of the roof.

The trick is to build a wall in an impossible place, making it break into pieces while giving you Experience Points for having built it. Once you find the sweet spot where the wall is built and immediately destroyed, smash that “Build Continuously” button constantly (the right mouse button on PC) to gain infinite Experience Points.

If you’re just starting the game and want to make the most out of this glitch, try going for the following steps:

Build a Palbox Capture five Cattiva Build a Wooden Chest right under the roof you build for the glitch Do the quests to upgrade your base and make sure you can have at least 3 Cattivas working Put the Cattivas to work Collect at least 600 Wood or Stone Do the XP Glitch

If you have sufficient Wood or Stone, and enough Pals to transport the materials from the broken wall to the Wooden Chest in your base, you’ll essentially have an endless supply of resources for wall construction, resulting in infinite Experience Points.

- This article was updated on January 29th, 2024