How to Dock With Space Stations in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you explore space in Starfield, you’ll come across many space stations to board and explore. Sometimes, visiting space stations is part of the main story or side quests with valuable loot. Before boarding, you’ll need to learn how to dock your ship. This guide will cover how to dock your ship at space stations in Starfield.

How to Dock Your Ship in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can dock their ship at any space station in Starfield by approaching the station and pressing the button prompt for “dock” when it appears on the screen. The dock button is X on Xbox and R on PC. You must be within 500 meters of the space station before the dock option becomes available. You can tell how far away you are from any location next to the location’s name shown in your ship’s HUD.

You’ll also see the option “Hail,” which is a way to reach out to the people on the space station in your sights and inform them of your presence. Sometimes, you must converse with the people in the station for them to let you land. I have encountered a few scenarios where I had to persuade them to let me on, so make sure you invest points into your Persuade Skill in the Social part of the skill tree. There will also be times when you select Hail, and a new side quest becomes available.

Related: How to Sell Ships in Starfield

How to Dock and Board Enemy Ships in Starfield

If you want to board and dock at an enemy ship, you must face it in space combat first. Do not destroy the enemy ship and instead aim directly for its engines. Once you destroy the engines, you can then dock, kill everyone inside, and steal cargo and the ship. Invest in the Targeting Controls Systems perk in the Technology section of the skill tree to make it easier to target the enemy ship’s engines.

- This article was updated on September 2nd, 2023