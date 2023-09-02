Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Starfield has a unique ship system that allows you to create your own or steal from enemies found in space. As you collect more ships, it can become overbearing if you have more than you’d like. The good news is that players can sell ships, receiving a high return of credits (the in-game currency). This guide will walk you through how to sell ships in Starfield.

Where Can You Sell Ships in Starfield?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can sell ships in Starfield by heading to any Ship Technician in the game’s major cities. Typically, the Ship Technician can be found near the landing pad of the city, meaning you don’t have to travel too far. The spot that I use the most is Akila City.

Once you reach the Ship Technician, speak to the worker and select the option that states, “Let me see what ships you have for sale.” Next, you will see a Sell option at the bottom of the screen. Press the corresponding button to enter the selling menu. Here, you can scroll through all your ships and pick the ones you want to sell for credits. The game will even tell you how many credits you will get in return!

Related: How to Increase Cargo Hold Capacity in Starfield

How to Steal a Ship in Starfield

Stealing a ship can take some time, but it is worth it as you can sell them for high credit. To steal a ship, there are a few steps you must take. Follow the steps below to claim an enemy ship as your own.

Find the ship you want to steal and disable its engines in combat without destroying it. Board the ship by getting close to it and pressing the corresponding button (X for Xbox and R on PC). Clear the ship of enemies. Enter the pilot’s seat. Fly the ship to any nearby spaceport.

After following those steps, you can view this new ship in your inventory. Stealing ships is one of the best ways to get a ton of credits from the Ship Technician, as some go for over 10,000!

- This article was updated on September 2nd, 2023