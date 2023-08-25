How to Easily Secure Forecast Data from Forecast Towers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Epic Games

To complete one of Fortnite Chapter Four Season Four’s first weekly quests, players must “Secure forecast data from Forecast Towers.” Since Forecast Towers are a brand-new feature this season, players have been rightfully puzzled at how to locate them. This guide details the easiest way to find Forecast Towers, how to secure their forecast data, and the rewards that await.

How to Find Forecast Towers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Epic Games

Forecast Towers in Fortnite are marked on the map with a white radar icon once the first Storm Circle has formed. If you want to stay ahead of the game, land at a high vantage point and look for large grey towers with lights.

Make sure to gear up before heading to a Forecast Tower, as you’ll be fighting NPCs at the least and real players at the most.

How to Secure Forecast Data from a Forecast Tower in Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Epic Games

Once at a Forecast Tower, look for The Dealer: a boss NPC guarded by two henchmen. The Dealer’s exact location is also marked on the map. Eliminate The Dealer and take their Forecast Tower Access Card.

I had no issue taking The Dealer or their henchmen down, but I did have to watch out for another player trying to steal my glory. So far I’ve only encountered The Dealer, but it’s entirely possible that they can be replaced with other bosses. Either way, the method is exactly the same.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Epic Games

Sprint to the base of the Tower and look for a large machine with the words FORECAST AVAILABLE. With the Access Card in your inventory, you can secure Forecast Data by holding the button shown on-screen.

Do this twice, either in the same game or over multiple, to complete the “Secure Forecast Data from a Forecast Tower” quest and earn a tidy 35,000 XP.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Epic Games

You can’t interact with the Forecast Tower unless you have the Forecast Tower Access Card, so always keep one inventory space open. If there are no NPCs when you arrive, it means that another player unfortunately got there first — and you’ll need to visit another Tower or try again in the next match.

What do Forecast Towers Do?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Epic Games

Activating a Forecast Tower in Fortnite reveals future Storm Circles. This is super handy for players looking to earn Survivor Medals, letting them know where to camp out and allowing them to reach the high ground without having to struggle under the anxiety of the approaching colossal Storm.

Finishing up this Weekly Quest also contributes to your Weekly Bonus goal, rewarding a bonus of 40,000 XP once you’ve completed five Weekly quests. Not only that but completing five Week 0 quests also unlocks the weekly trial, which rewards a free level when accomplished. Not bad.

If you’re itching for more XP to earn those precious Battle Pass stars, check out our guides for Nolan Chance’s Snapshot quests — including how to alert Security Cameras and the easiest way to destroy Turrets and Cameras.

This guide was written while playing Fortnite Chapter Four, Season Four on Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2023