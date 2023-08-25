How to Alert a Security Camera in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Epic Games

In Fortnite Chapter Four, Season Four (Last Resort), you’ll work with some of the biggest heisters in the business to take back what belongs to us. Your first quest from Nolan Chance is to alert a security camera.

While this is typically the opposite of what you want to do, this guide explains precisely where to find security cameras in Fortnite and how to set them off.

Where to Find Security Cameras in Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Epic Games

Security Cameras are found throughout Kado Thorne’s properties: Sanguine Suites, Eclipsed Estate, and Relentless Retreat. These locations play a significant role in the season and will be swarming with both players and henchmen, so grab some loot as soon as possible.

During my matches, I was able to find the most Security Cameras Eclipsed Estate. I also had the most luck with loot and not dying to sweats there.

How to Alert a Security Camera in Fortnite: Last Resort

To alert a Security Camera in Fortnite, simply walk in front of it. The camera will track you, blare an alarm, and alert any nearby henchmen that you plan to rob the place.

During my first game of the season, I accidentally completed this quest when landing at Eclipsed Estate. If stealth isn’t your strong suit either, you can destroy security cameras by shooting them. During Nolan’s third quest, you’ll need to break both cameras and turrets, so make sure to take note of any you find.

While at one of Thorne’s retreats, don’t forget to destroy Weakened Walls and security gates to complete the weekly quest. The new Rocket Ram item is perfect for this and an absolute blast (pun intended) to use.

Related: Fortnite Only Up Map Code: How to Play Only Up for Free in Fortnite

Nolan Chance Rep and Rewards, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Epic Games

A host of characters featured in Fortnite Chapter Four, Season Four’s Battle Pass now have individual quests available in the Snapshots section of the Quests tab. You’ll earn XP and themed cosmetic rewards as you complete quests assigned by that character.

Nolan Chance also has Character Rep, which increases as you play through his Snapshot Questline. The higher your Rep, the more services Nolan will sell on the Island. At maximum Rep, you can hire Nolan and have him fight beside you in your matches.

Key — Rep 3

Furniture Disguise — Rep 6

Hire Nolan — Rep 10

You can find Nolan chilling around Frenzy Fields, which is where you need to go after alerting a Security Camera to continue his Questline. Happy heisting!

This guide was written while playing Fortnite Chapter Four, Season Four on Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2023