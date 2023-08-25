Easiest Way to Destroy Cameras and Turrets in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Image: Epic Games

Now that you’re a little more familiar with Fortnite Chapter Four Season Four’s new features, Nolan Chance has tasked you with destroying five Security Cameras or Turrets. This guide details the easiest way to complete this quest, as well as the general locations for both Turrets and Security Cameras.

The Easiest Method to Complete the “Destroy Security Cameras or Turrets” Quest in Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Epic Games

The easiest way to complete the Destroy Security Cameras or Turrets quest in Fortnite is to land at Eclipsed Estate in the North-West corner of the Island.

The entirety of Eclipsed Estate is packed with Security Cameras, especially compared to Relentless Retreat and Sanguine Suites. If you don’t manage to find a total of five cameras, there are also a handful of Turrets, making completing this quest a breeze.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Epic Games

I had the most luck landing in the main building, working my way through rooms and taking out any Security Cameras I found. Just make sure to keep an eye out for players and guards.

If sweats are ruining your attempts at a successful heist, you can complete this quest through multiple matches.

Related: Fortnite Only Up Map Code: How to Play Only Up for Free in Fortnite

Security Camera and Turret Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Epic Games

If Eclipsed Estate is too much of a spicy landing right now, you can find both Turrets and Security Cameras in any of Kado Thorne’s properties. That’s Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and, of course, Eclipsed Estate.

Destroying Business Turrets also counts towards your quest. This new item looks like a briefcase but transforms into a turret that automatically locks onto and shoots enemies. They may sound terrifying, but Business Turrets deal far less damage than you’d expect.

While you’re sneaking around Kado Thorne’s estates, ensure that you keep at least one guard alive after you complete this Quest. Nolan’s next quest involves crouching near a Low Card guard for five seconds without being detected. Good luck!

This guide was written while playing Fortnite Chapter Four, Season Four on Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2023