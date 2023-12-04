Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To get everything Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 brings to the already-packed game, completing Weekly challenges such as the “Eliminate enemy players while using weapons with iron sights” is a must. But how can you do that?

In this guide, we will tell you how to eliminate players with Iron Sights and complete the weekly challenge in Fortnite.

How to Eliminate Players With Iron Sights in Fortnite

You can eliminate players with Iron Sights in Fortnite by performing the kill shots while aiming down sights with weapons not featuring an optic mod, like the Striker AR you can see below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

I was able to easily complete the challenge by engaging in mainly mid-range gunfights. To increase your chances of success, make sure to only engage when protected by at least 50 shield.

How to See If a Weapon Has an Optic Attachment

The easiest way to check out if a weapon has an optic attachment/mod can be done by checking its inventory icon. All weapons featuring optic attachments will have variants or the small optic icon highlighted below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Add and Remove Optic Mods in Fortnite

You can add or remove the Optic Mod from your weapons in Fortnite by heading to a Weapon Mod Bench. After interacting with the bench, you will be able to add or remove the attachment by either selecting any of the available parts and then paying for it or by selecting remove.

You can find the Weapon Mod Benches inside a total of five vaults across The Island. But there’s a catch, as you will need to use a Society Medallion to get access to them. The medallions can be acquired by defeating players carrying them, as well as any of the five bosses part of Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 1 —Nisha, Montague, Oscar, Valeria, and Peter Griffin.

This guide was made while playing Fortnite on both PS5 and PC.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2023