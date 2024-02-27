Understanding how to empower Monoliths in Last Epoch is crucial for those seeking significant challenges and superior rewards. In this guide, we’re going to let you know exactly how to do it.

Monoliths and Timelines are the pillars of Last Epoch’s endgame. They offer a dynamic platform where players can measure their skills against an ever-increasing difficulty curve. At the same time, they provide opportunities for players to develop and refine their characters.

Empowered Monoliths in Last Epoch Explained

In Last Epoch, you Empower Timelines, not the whole Monoliths. To do it, you need to complete the normal versions of three specific Timelines: Spirits of Fire, The Last Ruin, and The Age of Winter. Once these are completed, navigate to the central island located between the three Timelines. There, you’ll find a chest. Clicking on this chest will unlock the Empowered versions of all Timelines, providing you with new, more challenging opportunities.

How Empowered Timelines Work in Last Epoch

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The difference between Empowered and Normal Timelines lies in their level and Corruption. Normal Timelines have their own area level and start with zero Corruption, which can increase up to a maximum of 50. Empowered Timelines, however, are all level 100 and start with 100 Corruption.

Empowered Timelines offer exclusive rewards that are not available in Normal Timelines. These include higher-rolling Blessings, boss-specific Uniques, and Empowered-exclusive boss Uniques. For example, the Shade of Orobyss has some Uniques that can only drop at certain levels of Corruption, and these are exclusive to Empowered Timelines.

What is Corruption in Last Epoch?

Corruption is a key mechanic in Last Epoch that directly influences the difficulty and rewards of a Timeline. It is displayed in the upper left-hand corner of the Timeline interface. In Empowered Timelines, Corruption starts at 100 and can scale infinitely, increasing both the challenge and the potential rewards. This mechanic allows players to test the might of each class, push their limits, and optimize their characters further.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2024