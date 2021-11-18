Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy now has ray-tracing, giving players yet another graphics mode to choose from before they begin their intergalactic adventure. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy featured a Performance mode and a Quality mode at launch, but ray-tracing was noticeably absent. Now, the most recent patch has enabled ray-tracing on next-gen consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Here’s how to turn on ray-tracing in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

How to Enable Ray-Tracing in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ray-tracing has been added as a third graphics mode, so it can be chosen in the same way that you would choose Quality or Performance mode. Just open the settings menu, navigate to the video section, and set the graphics mode to ray-tracing mode. This will enable ray-traced reflections.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy only has ray-traced reflections though, so don’t expect to see ray-traced global illumination, shadows, or anything like you can see in other games like Metro Exodus. Still, there are plenty of reflective surfaces in the game from the Milano’s hull to the shiny floors of a Nova Corp station, so the effect should be quite noticeable.

Unfortunately, the ray-tracing mode is locked at 30 FPS and drops the resolution to 1440p on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. If you’re on Xbox Series S, then you’re out of luck as that system doesn’t support ray-tracing in this game. Fans on Series S can now uncap the framerate though, so they won’t be stuck with a 30 FPS cap anymore as long as they can tolerate an unstable framerate. It’s great for displays that support Variable Refresh Rate.

All in all, the ray-tracing mode is a great addition to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s a nice alternative to the existing Quality and Performance modes. Players who want the absolute best picture quality can choose the Quality mode to get a native 4K image, but those that want the fancy new ray-tracing features can drop the resolution slightly to enable it. Of course, those that care about framerate can just choose the Performance mode and blast aliens at a smooth 60 FPS.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.