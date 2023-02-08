Are you wondering how to enter the PlayStation Hogwarts Legacy House Cup so you can rep your house and win magical prizes? Sony is offering a fun event to commemorate the release of Hogwarts Legacy. You will get to represent your Wizarding World spirit by representing your house and competing against the other houses, earning digital avatars, and entering the House Cup Sweepstakes. You must be eligible to join by being aged 18+ and a resident of the United States or the United Kingdom. Here is how to join PlayStation’s Hogwarts Legacy House Cup with your fellow Potterheads.

How to Join PlayStation’s Hogwarts Legacy House Cup

The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 25, 2023, and all entries must be received by 11:59:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 22, 2023. To enter the Sweepstakes during the Entry Period, you must visit the Sweepstakes website and log in to your PlayStation Network account.

If you do not have an existing account, you can create a free account on PlayStation’s website, and you will then be able to use your login information to participate in the Promotion. Once logged in, follow the instructions and agree to the Official Sweepstakes Rules. Upon agreeing to the Official Rules, you will receive one entry into the drawing for the Sweepstakes.

Subsequent attempts made by the same individual or IP address to submit multiple entries by using multiple or false contact information, accounts, or otherwise may result in the entrant being disqualified. This means you will have to be careful if you have multiple people in your household submitting entries.

The potential winner(s) will be selected through a random drawing on February 23, 2023. The potential prize winners will be notified using the information provided during entry by the email account and the potential prize winner’s account for PlayStation Network.

Two winners will be selected based on all eligible entries from both countries (USA and UK). Two prizes will be awarded: one Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition for PS5 and one PlayStation5 Console Disc Edition.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023