Image: Endnight Games

Among the wide array of weapons players can wield on Sons of the Forest, very few are as handy as the bows, given how easy they are to acquire and the fact that you are able to get an almost infinite amount of ammo for them through crafting. But after you get the arrows, how can you equip them? Now, here’s how to equip arrows in Sons of the Forest.

How to Equip Arrows in Sons of the Forest

Once you get any kind of arrow in Sons on the Forest, they will be automatically equipped once you equip either the Compound or the Crafted Bow. While having more than one arrow type in your possession, you will be able to switch between them by holding the R key.

How to Get and Craft Arrows in Sons of the Forest

Currently, there are four different types of arrows capable of working with bows in Sons of the Forest, the basic Stone Arrows, the 3D Printed Arrows, and the Carbon Fiber Arrows.

While you can craft as many stone arrows as you wish by combining 4 small rocks, 2 feathers. and 2 sticks, you can get the Carbon Fiber Arrows on a wide array of crates all over the island. The 3D Printed Arrows, on the other hand, can be acquired through the 3D Printer. Each Printed Arrow set will feature 5 units and will cost you 50ml of Resin.

To recap, here’s how to get all arrows in Sons of the Forest:

Stone Arrows: Can be crafted by combining 4 small rocks, 2 feathers. and 2 sticks.

Can be crafted by combining 4 small rocks, 2 feathers. and 2 sticks. Carbon Fiber Arrows: Can be found on boxes and caches all over the island.

Can be found on boxes and caches all over the island. 3D Printed Arrows: Can be acquired by using the 3D Printer.

You can check out the location as well as how to use the 3D Printer in our Sons of the Forest 3D Printer Guide.

- This article was updated on March 23rd, 2023