Sons of the Forest players can make use of a wide array of different weapons and pieces of equipment during their playthroughs, many of which can be considered game-changing, such as the Binoculars and the Hang Glider. Now, here’s where to find and how to get the Binoculars in Sons of the Forest.

How to Get Binoculars in Sons of the Forest

You can find the newly added Binoculars in Sons of the Forest by first heading to a shore located in the northwestmost portion of the Island. Once there, you will be able to find the item placed above a red and yellow kayak which will be located among a few rocks and facing the ocean. Together with the Binoculars, the kayak will also feature a camouflaged suit.

You can check out the Binoculars’ exact location in the image below:

To recap, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get the Binoculars:

Head to a shore located in the northeastmost part of the Island.

Go towards the red and yellow kayak.

Press E in order to grab and add the Binoculars to your inventory.

After getting the Binoculars, you will be able to use them in order to spot faraway enemies, structures, and much more by simply opening your inventory screen, equipping them, and then pressing your designed action key.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023