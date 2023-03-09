What is the Mid Game Boss Fight in Sons of the Forest Update 01? – Answered

Image: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest has many cannibal types, and with the new Patch 01, there is a new mid game boss fight. This boss fight is likely similar to Sluggy in Sons of the Forest, so come prepared.

What is the Mid Game Boss in Sons of the Forest?

As mentioned previously, the full list of updates in Patch 01 included a bullet point about a new mid game boss fight. We know that there is a final boss in Sons of the Forest, but now, all players, including speedrunners, will have to defeat the mid game boss.

Since the mid game boss is just now announced, we don’t know exactly what it is just yet. We know that it is likely a mutation of some kind similar to Sluggy. Either that, or it is a big cannibal that is harder to take down.

How to Find the Mid Game Boss in Sons of the Forest?

We do know that the new mid game boss in Sons of the Forest is found in the food bunker.

There is a cave with a bunker near the start of the game and there is a cave with a bunker near the large lake on the east side of the mountain, so explore both to try and find the mid game boss in Sons of the Forest.

On your search for the new mid game boss, you might as well grab the glider blueprint and use it to safely get to your next destination. Not only is the glider fun, but it can also help you safely get to the area where you encounter the mid game boss.

That’s everything we know about the mid game boss in Sons of the Forest so far, but we do know that it is a difficult boss to defeat. To make sure you leave there alive, make sure you are bringing the best melee weapons in the game.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023