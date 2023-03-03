Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Sluggy is an intimidating enemy that tends to block paths in caves in Sons of the Forest, the post-apocalyptic survival horror game developed by Endnight Games. This monstrosity has the appearance of a giant, distorted blob-like creature with an abundance of flailing arms and legs, easily making it one of the most horrendous creatures in the game. Its size and menacing presence make it an intimidating foe, but it can be killed. Here’s how to kill Sluggy in Sons of the Forest.

Easy Method to Kill Sluggy in Sons of the Forest

Before taking on Sluggy, you should prepare yourself with the right weapons and gear. The most effective way to kill Sluggy is to use explosives. While it can be tempting to use a grenade on this creature, the best thing to do is to kill it using a Time Bomb.

This is because, unlike grenades that can be hard to come by, Time Bombs have a fairly straightforward crafting process and can deal a hefty amount of damage. You just need these materials to craft a Time Bomb:

x1 Brick of C4

x1 Wire

x1 Circuit Board

x1 Watch

x5 Coins

x1 Duct Tape

Once you have the necessary equipment, it is time to take on the Sluggy. These creatures are mutated flesh that blocks paths in caves, so you should approach cautiously. As you approach, carefully aim your explosive so it will detonate within the Sluggy’s range.

Related: How to Scare Away Enemies in Sons of the Forest

With the Time Bomb, you’ll need to wait around three seconds for the explosion to occur. During this time, try to reposition yourself so you won’t take any damage. Upon blowing up the Sluggy, you will obtain the “Piñata” achievement in Sons of the Forest. You can also get this achievement if another player blows up a Sluggy within your range.

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023