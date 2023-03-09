How to Get a Hang Glider in Sons of the Forest

Image: Endnight Games

Scaring cannibals away is difficult to do in Sons of the Forest, so to escape enemies with ease, you need a glider. The glider was available in The Forest and it is also available in Sons of the Forest.

How to Get the Glider in Sons of the Forest

Since Sons of the Forest is still in beta, new things are added to the game all the time. With the new patch notes that went live today, on March 9, we know that the hang glider is now in Sons of the Forest.

The hang glider is a new tool introduced in Sons of the Forest that allows you to glide wherever you want to on the map. It’s used best from the top of a tower, but can also be used on the top of the mountain.

Glider Blueprint Location in Sons of the Forest

Since there are no pre-made gliders on the island, you need to craft your own. First, you need the glider blueprint.

The glider blueprint is found in the Kanji Cave which is located northwest of the island. Once you find the cave, you’ll need a Rebreather which can be found after you get a shovel.

Once inside the cave, you’ll find the glider blueprint in the back. If you climb down the rope, you’ll also get an additional blueprint plus some crossbow bolts.

How to Make the Glider in Sons of the Forest

Once you have the glider blueprint, you can craft your own glider whenever you’d like. You just need the following materials:

6 Bones

8 Rabbit Fur

8 Rope

2 Arms

1 Head

32 Sticks

Don’t think too much about the parts used to create the glider. Once you have the glider, you can use it by equipping it and jumping from any high place. The glider will immediately start to work and help you soar through the air.

