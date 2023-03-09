Full Sons of the Forest Update Roadmap and Schedule – Next Coming SotF Updates

Image: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest’s early access has been getting praised by fans, even gaining a 9 out of 10 on steam with over 80,000 reviews. That is good news, but considering the game is still in early access, players are wondering what is next and what Endnight Games have in mind for future updates. This article will review all the announcements regarding Sons of the Forest updates, update schedule, and roadmap.

Sons of the Forest Update Roadmap

At the time of writing, there has yet to be an official schedule regarding future updates for Sons of the Forest. That said, Endnight Games is hard at work and have already confirmed plans and features it plans on adding for the survival horror game.

In a recent Q and A, Endnight Games said, “We have big plans to keep adding tasks for Kelvin to complete.” Endnight then mentions how they plan on having Kelvin help construct a well around the home base and repair the base when needed, for example.

The roadmap also includes ideas to make Virginia a more competent companion and increase her bravery when she has a weapon. These updates will make the game feel more grounded and improve the quality of life.

Sons of the Forest Patch 01

As for now, there has been an update released today, March 9th, that includes a long list of bug fixes, added features, and improvements all around. Some added features include Binoculars, Hang Glider, Defensive Wall Gate, and even a mid-game boss fight for those brave enough to challenge.

Those interested can find the complete list of fixes and improvements, including the most recent patch, on the official Sons of the Forest steam page.

Endnight Games decided to release Sons of the Forest in early access instead of a full-time release because they want community feedback. They aim to make one of the best survival horror experiences to date, and by the looks of it—they seem fully committed.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023