Kelvin From Sons of the Forest Has a Secret Feature Only a Few Know About

Sons of the Forest players will be very familiar with Kelvin, the NPC companion who will happily give you a thumbs-up when completing tasks. Some people, however, have very quickly realized that there are certain moments and structures in the game that Kelvin may cause a bit more chaos than expected. Kelvin in Sons of the Forest is a great companion to have as long as you know certain aspects of their design.

TikTok users have been posting videos of their experiences with Kelvin — a user named Superswoldier has made their adventure with Kelvin crystal clear. As he was finishing up a treehouse build he decided to let Kelvin finish the overall structure. What Superswoldier didn’t realize was that the once nicely designed Treehouse would soon be blank air in space when Kelvin chops down the main tree holding it up.

It hasn’t just been SWOL who has run across this issue with Kelvin, others have also been experiencing Kelvin destroying their structures accidentally. This seems like an issue that hopefully the developers will fix in the future but we are uncertain of any official details on that as of yet. Nonetheless, it is absolutely hilarious watching Kelvin give the thumbs-up to the player character after destroying all their hard work.

If you are playing the game with others via multiplayer it would be interesting to see how Kelvin would handle dealing with everyone’s structures. Kelvin has been gaining quite the reputation from fans and they will likely be remembered for many years to come — and rightly so, because who wouldn’t remember the NPC who thought it essential to cut down your treehouses?

Other companions such as Virginia haven’t been as chaotic yet but this could just be because Virginia can’t be given commands. The starting legacy of Kelvin’s personality will continue onwards no matter what stage you are at in the game.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023