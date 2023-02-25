Can you Give Kelvin a Weapon in Sons of the Forest? – Answered

Image: Endnight Games

If you’ve been playing Sons of the Forest, you’ve probably noticed that your NPC companion Kelvin isn’t very useful in a fight. Whenever mutants or hostile wildlife attack, Kelvin will stand there and watch as you fight for your life. This has led many Sons of the Forest players to wonder if they can give Kelvin a weapon. Here’s the answer to whether or not you can arm Kelvin in Sons of the Forest.

Can You Give Kelvin Weapons In Sons of The Forest

Image: Endnight Games Ltd

Once they’ve gotten their hands on a few of the many weapons scattered across the island, most players’ first instinct will be to try and give one to Kelvin so he can help them hold back the mutant hordes. Unfortunately, Kelvin cannot be given a weapon in Sons of the Forest.

Related: Can You Die From Being Hungry, Thirsty, Tired, or Cold in Sons of the Forest?

Discovering that Kelvin can’t wield a weapon has proven to be an infuriating experience for many Sons of the Forest players, so much so that some players resort to killing Kelvin to vent their frustration. However, while Kelvin can’t help you fight off mutants or hunt game, he can perform other helpful actions that help counteract his ineffectiveness in combat.

Using the Notebook to communicate with Kelvin, you can have him gather resources and build simple structures. This gives you more time to craft weapons and search for items like the Zipline Rope. Even when Kelvin isn’t doing anything, he can still alert you to incoming enemies, making him an excellent lookout.

If you still want someone who can help you in combat, you can find one in Virginia, the three-legged mutant you may have spotted watching you from a distance. Lower your weapons and talk to her, and she will join you. Not only can Virginia be given weapons, but she can also wield two of them at once, making her an excellent ally in combat.

- This article was updated on February 25th, 2023